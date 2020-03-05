Thousands to benefit from new breast cancer drug as Pharmac announces funding approval

Pharmac has announced it will be funding a new breast cancer medicine which could stop or slow down the progress of the disease for some patients.

From the beginning of April, those with advanced breast cancer in their first or second line of treatment will be able to access the drug known as Ibrance.

It's estimated more than 2000 New Zealanders will be eligible to receive the drug in its first year of funding.

Breast cancer patients marched to Parliament in October 2018 demanding the drug be financed by Pharmac.

“It is wonderful to see the Government investing in extending the lives and improving quality of life for women with advanced breast cancer,” said Libby Burgess, chair of the Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition. “However, many more medicines are needed by people with breast cancer and other diseases so we will continue to speak up.”