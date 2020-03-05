TODAY |

Thousands to benefit from new breast cancer drug as Pharmac announces funding approval

Source:  1 NEWS

Pharmac has announced it will be funding a new breast cancer medicine which could stop or slow down the progress of the disease for some patients.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ibrance will be available starting April 1. Source: Breakfast

From the beginning of April, those with advanced breast cancer in their first or second line of treatment will be able to access the drug known as Ibrance. 

It's estimated more than 2000 New Zealanders will be eligible to receive the drug in its first year of funding. 

Breast cancer patients marched to Parliament in October 2018 demanding the drug be financed by Pharmac. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wiki Mulholland wants Pharmac to fund the Ibrance medicine and more research efforts into breast cancer. Source: 1 NEWS

“It is wonderful to see the Government investing in extending the lives and improving quality of life for women with advanced breast cancer,” said Libby Burgess, chair of the Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition. “However, many more medicines are needed by people with breast cancer and other diseases so we will continue to speak up.”

This takes the number of new cancer medicines approved for funding by Pharmac in the past eight months to five. 

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Officials confirm third case of coronavirus in New Zealand, unrelated to yesterday's case
2
Second winners of Lotto's $50 million jackpot celebrate with pizza, vow to teach kids 'the value of a dollar'
3
Coronavirus: Questions over group of Italian tourists' movements in New Zealand
4
Homicide investigation launched after man found dead at Christchurch property
5
Beauden Barrett to make first appearance for Taranaki club side in a decade
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:44

Italy confirms it will close schools nationwide amid coronavirus outbreak
05:03

Report calls for Government to set aside $50 million to boost pay for NZ midwives
04:04

Where to get the best hot cross bun in NZ this Easter
01:41

Warbirds over Wanaka fans excited by Russian war plane's return, flyover from a legendary WWII bomber