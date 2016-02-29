 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Business

Thousands of bank accounts are frozen and at risk of being closed because customers aren't disclosing enough information.

New Zealand is one of 60 countries signed up to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) agreement to share customer information with other countries in an effort to combat tax evasion.

It is now a legal requirement for banks, some investment managers, managed trusts and certain brokers to identify their customers who are foreign tax residents and send their financial information to Inland Revenue.

IRD may then share that information with the country to which their tax residency belongs.

Likewise, New Zealanders with accounts opened overseas could have that information sent back to IRD.

An IRD spokesperson said the type of information shared included account details, the account's annual balance and gross income earned on any investments.

The Business Tax, Exchange of Information, and Remedial Matters Act came into effect on 1 July 2017.

As a result those who failed to provide enough information have been frozen.

Kiwibank said 1200 accounts were initially frozen, however only 800 remained.

"Over the past seven months Kiwibank has had more than 5000 customers make contact updating their foreign tax resident information."

From 1 July 2018 all other existing accounts may also be required to provide more information.

ANZ said "around 1000" accounts were currently frozen and this number was expected to increase as more customers were asked for information.

"The number of customers affected is expected to total a few thousand."

Westpac said it could not comment on how many accounts were frozen in total but 188 frozen were "dormant or had minimal funds in them".

"The funds in those accounts will remain the customers' and we will try to send it back to them."

ASB and BNZ said some of their customers had been affected but would not confirm how many.

New Zealand has been involved with information sharing agreements for tax evasion purposes in the past, including with the United States in 2014.

Under the agreement IRD could start collecting tax and penalties on behalf of the American tax authorities.

By Emma Hatton

businessman calculating growing savings,
File picture. Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Three rugby players suspended for doping offences
3

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
4

Teenage girl charged with grievous bodily harm over incident in Aussie Rules match
5

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:28
Minister James Shaw and National’s Nick Smith gave spoke passionately on the issue in Parliament.

Tensions in Parliament as James Shaw and Nick Smith clash over ‘shambles’ of a 2018 Census
00:29
The Justice Minister has already ordered a review of the court and says a Royal Commission isn't needed.

Andrew Little rejects UN women's committee call for Royal Commission into New Zealand Family Court
02:05
The Transport Minister said he had taken his cue from a National Government "that increased fuel taxes in 2015".

Watch: Phil Twyford defends the more than $1 billion extra Kiwis will pay in new fuel taxes over next three years
02:04
More than 20,000 nurses hit picket lines, demanding a better offer from health bosses.

Defence Force nurses deployed as cover in recent nationwide strikes
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
businessman calculating growing savings,

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development

Andrew Little rejects UN women's committee call for Royal Commission into New Zealand Family Court

Watch: Phil Twyford defends the more than $1 billion extra Kiwis will pay in new fuel taxes over next three years