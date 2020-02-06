Thousands attend Waitangi celebrations as Kiwis mark 180 years since Treaty signing

Commemorations to mark Waitangi Day were held around the country to mark 180 years since the signing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The anniversary attracted thousands to the place where it all happened.

Two thousand people queued for a post-service fry-up this morning, where politicians helped serve up bacon and eggs to visitors.

Before dawn, VIPS gathered in the whare-rūnanga.

A flotilla of waka marked 180 years since the signing.

“For me this is a very special start to the day. A way to acknowledge how important it is to New Zealand to be at Waitangi but it’s a personal call,” said Jacinda Ardern.

Simon Bridges’ absence was noted. He marked Waitangi in his Tauranga electorate, his MP speaking for National.

Two hikoi made their way up to the treaty grounds during the day, one lead by Destiny Church and the other from Ihumātao.

Currently, there is still no meeting with the Prime Minister, or sign of the deal that was promised by Waitangi.

“We are being very patient but we have trust in the process,” says Ihumātao's Pania Newton.