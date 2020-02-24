TODAY |

'Thoughts and prayers are with the whānau' - grief for seven-year-old who drowned off Napier coast

Marama Te Pou, who drowned in Napier. Source: Supplied

There is grief for the whānau who drowned off the Napier coast last week.

Marama Te Pou was a student at Marewa School in Napier, and had a twin.

The school said it was supporting the boy's whānau and friends.

A funeral service will be held tomorrow before the boy is laid to rest at Mangaroa Cemetery.

"Marama is lying with whānau in Hastings," Marewa School wrote on Facebook.

"I know your thoughts and prayers are with the whanau in this toughest of times."

The incident happened at 3.40pm off Marine Parade, at Te Awa on Friday.

Police said two officers - a 27-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, who are also surf lifesavers - tried their best to save him.

A police helicopter got the two officers to safety, but the boy had died and his body has been recovered.

