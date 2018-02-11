 

'I thought, 'oh yeah that's cool'': Tone deaf Ray White agent removes real estate video showing bikini clad girls washing car

Ray White Manukau City agent, Nelson Takle has removed an advert featuring scantily clad women cleaning a sports car, as his company investigates his actions.

Screen-grab of real estate agent Nelson Takle's online advert.

Screen-grab of real estate agent Nelson Takle's online advert.

Source: 1 NEWS

The award winning real estate agent uploaded the promotional advertisement on his company Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Friday.

The promotional clip music was set to music and had three women in string bikinis and skimpy cut shorts bending over and washing a car stamped with Nelson Takle - Realty Specialist.

After receiving criticism that the ad treated women as "objects and subservient", Mr Takle pulled it down.

Contacted by the Herald on Sunday, Mr Takle agreed it wasn't "your typical real estate ad" and said he "got a bit bored and wanted to have a bit of fun - mix it up".

"My other ads don't really feature girls or anything it was just an idea I got from a friend who had done a similar thing for his motorcar company. I thought 'oh yeah that's cool.'"  

Takle didn't think anyone would be offended by the advertisement, but Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter described it as "awful".

"This ad is so last century. Women, and most men, don't find this type of advertising acceptable anymore."

Women's advocate Louise Nicolas agreed.

"I think it is absolutely disgusting and has nothing at all to do with real estate. When are we going to move past this?"

Ray White Manukau director, Adam Thomson said he "had no knowledge of the video being posted and we are currently investigating".

Ray White chief executive Carey Smith did not return calls.

