Those over 70 and those with compromised immunity asked to stay home as NZ sits at coronavirus alert level two

The Director-General of Health is urging those who are unsure to check with their health provider following the Government’s latest announcement that those over 70 and the immunocompromised should be self-isolating.

With the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation, the Prime Minister has today implemented new measures in order to combat the spread of coronavirus in New Zealand.

It comes as the number of cases of coronavirus in New Zealand have risen by 13, bringing the total to 52, the Ministry of Health's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced this morning.

Following on from this, Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will implement an alert system in order to help fight the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The alert system has four levels of escalation whereby new measures and restrictions will be put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19. New Zealand currently sits at level two.

Prime Minister Ardern also urged that those over the age of 70 with compromised immunity should stay home as much as possible.

“We are asking people to take responsibly for their decisions here. The more contact you have with others the more people you put at risk," Ms Ardern said.

“There is going to be some medical judgement involved.

“Some for instance who are severe asthmatics this will apply to but otherwise, someone who has much milder respiratory issues, then we would be asking they consult with their health professional to ascertain the best plan for them,” she said.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today there is an obligation on everybody around people who are older or who have pre-existing health conditions.

“Because you may not know the person who you are with. If you go out and are unwell, you could be putting someone at risk,” he said.

“Someone who might be receiving treatment for cancer and is immunocompromised, someone who might have an underlying heart condition or diabetes,” he said.

The PM has directed New Zealanders to visit the Government's official Covid-19 website in the first instance.

