Those with NZ work visas who are stuck overseas plead to be able to return home

Thousands of people on work visas but stuck overseas may be able to apply for a special travel exemption.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One of those is Aucklander “Joy”, who travelled to India in mid-February for a family holiday. As the travel ban loomed, she desperately tried to find a way back to New Zealand, but the window of opportunity soon closed.

And now, after five years of living in New Zealand she has no idea when she’ll make it back.

“I’m a visitor now in India, I don’t even have proper clothes to wear. It’s really taking a toll on me. The streets are dead, my parents are here and I can’t even go and see them and when with all the stress and anxiety, I don’t know how long I can take it.”

She’s spent about $15000 applying for visas, and is in the middle of applying for residency. All her belongings are at her Auckland flat and she is paying her New Zealand expenses such as rent.

But the Government’s current rules mean only citizens and residents can travel back to New Zealand.

There is a glimmer of hope though.

Immigration New Zealand says there is an exceptional circumstances scheme in which people can apply to travel to New Zealand on a special visa.



The three main categories are for essential workers, people from Tonga or Samoa if they can prove exceptional circumstances, such as medical reasons, or humanitarian grounds. The humanitarian grounds include the impact of not giving an exemption, the person’s connection to New Zealand and permission from health authorities.

Since the scheme was opened a few days ago, over 2000 people have applied to be considered for an exemption. Of those 369 people have been told they can apply for the special visa.

But of course, those people would also have to find flights to New Zealand and have any permission needed to transit through other countries.