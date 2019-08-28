TODAY |

Those not vaccinated for measles should stay away from Auckland as outbreak increases, Ministry of Health warns

The Ministry of Health is advising people travelling to Auckland to make sure they are immunised as the measles outbreak in the city increases.

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter's office told 1 NEWS today the number of cases nationally is at 849.

In Auckland, the number is 731 - up from 700 yesterday.

In a tweet yesterday, the Ministry of Health said babies travelling or living in Auckland should be vaccinated at 12 months of age and at least two weeks before travelling to allow their immunity to develop.

The 15-month immunisations, which include MMR, have been brought forward to age 12 months in Counties Manukau, Auckland and Waitemata DHB areas.

The risk of catching measles is lower for the rest of New Zealand so the normal immunisation schedule should be maintained with MMR given at 15 months and 4 years.

