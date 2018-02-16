Thor: Ragnarok is getting the Te Reo Maori treatment

Blockbuster movie Thor: Ragnarok is getting a Te Reo Maori makeover, meaning the film will have Maori subtitles.

Air New Zealand and Matewa Media, which is owned by Taika Waititi’s sister Tweedie are behind the project.

Tweedie Waititi says her work in translating films is about getting te reo to a global audience.

"The language needs to be experienced everywhere. It's important for me that our language has a public profile," she told TVNZ1's Te Karere.

The translation team at Matewa Media are the same as the one that worked on Moana, including Waldo Houia, Katarina Edmonds and Rob Ruha.



The Maori subtitles for Thor: Ragnarok are available on board Air New Zealand and will soon be released on DVD.

The airline said in a statement, "It's important we celebrate the use of Te Reo Māori and we believe our customers respond positively to this.

Tweedie has also been nominated for the Te Reo Champion Award at the WIFT TV and other media awards for her efforts in normalising te reo in this realm.