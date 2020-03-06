Thirty-six new intensive care beds fast-tracked at Christchurch Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

Dozens of new intensive care beds are being fast-tracked at Christchurch Hospital's new Hagley building, so they are available to treat Covid-19 patients.

A file image a of a nurse in a negative pressure room - used for isolating patients with infectious diseases like COVID-19. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health is working with contractor CPB and Canterbury District Health Board to enable access to the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), ED Radiology and associated spaces within the next two weeks.

Health Minister David Clark said ICU is a priority area in the Covid-19 health response and 36 intensive care beds at the hospital have been fast-tracked for Covid-19 patients.

Seventy-six new confirmed covid-19 cases but there's no time for complacency

"We all need to continue to do our bit to break the chain of transmission and slow the spread of Covid-19.

"As we expect the number of cases to continue to increase this week, it is vital our health services can respond effectively," he said.

The new $500 million hospital has 28 adult ICU spaces and eight child ICU spaces.

The completion of ED Radiology and associated areas is also being prioritised as part of the district health board's emergency response planning for Covid-19.