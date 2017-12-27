Thirty firefighters contain scrub fire threatening Auckland cemetery

Thirty firefighters are battling a scrub fire threatening Auckland's largest cemetery.

Fire crews have contained the scrub fire that was burning along the hillside of the Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland to the size of four football fields.

A spokesperson for the fire department said there was no indication yet of what caused the fire but the first crew discovered multiple sets of fire.

Six crews and a water tanker are currently in attendance as they battle to keep the fire contained with less than favourable windy conditions.

Multiple calls were made to emergency services after large plumes of smoke were spotted rising from the bush by the cemetery.