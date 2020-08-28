Thirteen new Covid-19 cases in NZ, as Auckland eyes move to Level 2 tomorrow night

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 13 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand as Auckland looks to drop to Alert Level 2 tomorrow night.

Eleven of those cases are in the community, and two are recent arrivals in managed isolation.

The latest numbers were announced by the Ministry of Health in a statement today, with no media conference being held.

The update comes as Auckland looks to move to Alert Level 2 at 11:59pm on Sunday night.

Of the 11 community cases, the Ministry of Health said 10 are clearly epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster - one is under investigation.

Six cases are linked with the Mt Roskill Evangelical Church, four of which are within the same household and two others who attended church services. Four other cases are contacts of previously reported confirmed cases.

But, one person hasn't been linked to the cluster, and has tested positive for Covid-19. The Ministry of Health said that person is being interviewed today to determine any links.

The two returnees confirmed to have the virus both arrived in New Zealand from India on August 23. One is a woman in her 70s and the second case is a man in his 30s. They both tested positive for Covid-19 around day three of their managed isolation stay at the Grand Millennium in Auckland.

There are 132 people linked to the community cluster who have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 82 people who have tested positive for the virus and their household contacts.

Eleven cases are in hospital today with three in Auckland City, four in Middlemore, three in North Shore and one in Waikato.

Three people are in ICU - one each in Middlemore, North Shore and Waikato Hospital.

Seven previously cases are considered to have recovered today, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 136, plus one previously reported probable case remains active.

Yesterday saw 9,991 Covid-19 tests processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 740,321.