Thirteen new Covid-19 cases in NZ, 11 from community transmission

The Ministry of Health has this afternoon confirmed there are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand
Source: 1 NEWS
Eleven of those cases are in the community, and two are recent arrivals in managed isolation.
There are now 1,376 confirmed cases in total.
The Ministry of Health announced today's number of Covid-19 cases in a press release with no media conference being held today.
Today’s figures come after New Zealand recorded five new community cases yesterday, plus seven in managed isolation.