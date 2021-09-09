Thirteen new community Covid cases in Auckland

There are 13 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday, all of which are in Auckland, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks. Source: Getty

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 868, of which 264 have now recovered. New Zealand's overall confirmed cases since the pandemic began is 3,491.

Bloomfield said there are 30 unlinked cases currently as Ministry of Health officials continue to work through the new cases, many of which were discovered this morning. However, of the 13 new cases today, over half have already had already been linked to the current outbreak.

Of the 15 cases announced yesterday, it is known that 12 were contacts of other cases with nine of them being household contacts. The other six were infectious in the community.

There are also 31 cases in hospital currently, all in the Auckland area; 13 in Auckland Hospital, 12 in Middlemore and six in North Shore. Five are in intensive care with three on ventilation.

There were also four historical cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health, one of which was previously reported as a community case but has since been reclassified.

Auckland's outbreak currently has eight identified sub-clusters with the two largest being the Mangere church group [374 cases] and the Birkdale social network [76].

Bloomfield added there were 17,684 tests yesterday of which 8,472 were in Auckland.

Of the 38,126 contacts identified so far, approximately 87 per cent have been contacted and tested. The rest are being chased up by officials.