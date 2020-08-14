TODAY |

Thirteen new community cases of Covid-19 in NZ, two in Tokoroa

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

The Director-General of Health has announced there are 13 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand today.

One person is in hospital, and that case isn’t currently linked to the existing cluster.

Speaking at today's Government media conference, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said two of the new cases are in Tokoroa.

Today's figures are made up of 12 confirmed and one probable case.

Dr Bloomfield said the two cases in Tokoroa tested positive after being followed up as close contacts of a family member who is one of the previously-confirmed Auckland cases.

The two new Tokoroa cases were visited by the same previously-confirmed cases that had travelled to a Waikato aged care facility, Kingswood Rest Home - before showing symptoms the following day. Dr Bloomfield revealed the family member visited in Kingswood has tested negative. 

Twelve of the cases have been linked to the Auckland cluster but the 13th - the latest case found - is still still being investigated. That person is currently in hospital.

The new figures mean New Zealand has 48 active cases and the country's overall confirmed and probable cases moves to 1602.

Dr Bloomfield added 38 people linked to the new Auckland cluster, including confirmed cases and household members of those infected have been moved to a quarantine facility.

There was also a record amount of Covid-19 tests processed yesterday - 15,703 - which takes New Zealand's total to date to 524,414. 

There were also another 386,000 downloads of the Covid Tracer app in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of registered users to 1,172,800.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
