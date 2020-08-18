Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 in the community, six people in hospital

Today there are 13 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 12 of the new cases are linked to the Auckland cluster, and one is still under investigation but is believed to be linked to the cluster.

Ninety-eight people from the cluster, made up of 44 confirmed cases and their household contacts, have been moved into quarantine.

Meanwhile, there are now six people in being treated in hospital with the virus. There are two at Auckland Hospital and four at Middlemore Hospital. None are in intensive care.

The new cases bring the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 1293.

A Covid-19 testing station in Ōtara. Source: rnz.co.nz

There are currently 90 active cases, of which 69 are linked to the Auckland cluster and 20 are imported cases in quarantine. There is also one other community case not linked to the known Auckland cluster.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health revealed a person working at hotel used for managed isolation was infected - meaning they are not connected to the wider Auckland cluster.

"His partial genome sequencing results indicate his case is not linked to the community cluster," a statement from the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, another case which was also investigated with genome sequencing was confirmed to be linked to the South Auckland family cluster.

Dr Bloomfield today listed two more locations positive cases have attended, including Pak'n'Save Glen Innes in Auckland and Mt Roskill Primary School.

Anyone who attended the locations does not need to isolate but should be aware for Covid-19 symptoms and get a test if concerned.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said in the past five days more than 100,000 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in New Zealand, including 18,421 yesterday alone.

