TODAY |

Thirteen candidates vying for Christchurch mayoralty in upcoming elections

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Christchurch and Canterbury

Thirteen candidates are vying for the Christchurch mayoralty in the upcoming local body elections, with rates, water quality and infrastructure some of the hot topics.

Lianne Dalziel is seeking a third term and is promising lower rates increases and not ruling out asset sales.

"There's a sense of unfinished business so we're on a bit of a roll now.  There's real momentum in Christchurch.. ..and I want to see things through," she says.

However Ms Dalziel has some competition to get back into office.

Well-known activist John Minto is a second time candidate and he promises free public transport if he's elected.

"There's three big challenges facing Christchurch that I don't think the current council's dealing with.  We've got climate change, a water crisis and really gross inequality in the city."

He wants the covered stadium shelved until basic infrastructure is fixed.

"In particular council housing.  You know we've got kids living in cars in Christchurch, no kids going to live in a car in Christchurch if I'm mayor, while we've got a flash stadium there. We've got things around the wrong way," he said.

Hospitality owner Darryll Park is a new contender for the mayoralty and says he'll sell up his bars if he gets the job.

"Coming back to running Christchurch, not just as a business but as an equitable proposition so that it's not having to be funded by the rate payer year after year," Mr Park says.

He's critical of recent progress in the city.

"We haven't recovered well in the eight to nine years since the earthquakes, we can do better.  I suppose in a nutshell it's optimising our potential."

With 13 in the running it's the highest number of candidates since 2010.  

Whether people stick to what they know or opt for change will be revealed mid-October.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A dozen other candidates are vying for the mayoralty with rates and water quality among election issues. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead, another critical after high-speed police pursuit in Whakatane
2
'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby
3
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
4
In five years, sediment levels have more than doubled in Porirua Harbour
5
Christchurch couple questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:22

Former gang leader eyes new role as Far North mayor
01:45

Canterbury health officials brace for summer heatwaves after Europe's scorcher
01:55

Pressure mounts on Southern DHB as 'a whole lot of people' missing colonoscopies

01:47

Child critical as Auckland measles cases jump by 19 in a day to 778