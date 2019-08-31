Thirteen candidates vying for Christchurch mayoralty in upcoming elections

Thirteen candidates are vying for the Christchurch mayoralty in the upcoming local body elections, with rates, water quality and infrastructure some of the hot topics.

Lianne Dalziel is seeking a third term and is promising lower rates increases and not ruling out asset sales.

"There's a sense of unfinished business so we're on a bit of a roll now. There's real momentum in Christchurch.. ..and I want to see things through," she says.

However Ms Dalziel has some competition to get back into office.

Well-known activist John Minto is a second time candidate and he promises free public transport if he's elected.

"There's three big challenges facing Christchurch that I don't think the current council's dealing with. We've got climate change, a water crisis and really gross inequality in the city."

He wants the covered stadium shelved until basic infrastructure is fixed.

"In particular council housing. You know we've got kids living in cars in Christchurch, no kids going to live in a car in Christchurch if I'm mayor, while we've got a flash stadium there. We've got things around the wrong way," he said.

Hospitality owner Darryll Park is a new contender for the mayoralty and says he'll sell up his bars if he gets the job.

"Coming back to running Christchurch, not just as a business but as an equitable proposition so that it's not having to be funded by the rate payer year after year," Mr Park says.

He's critical of recent progress in the city.

"We haven't recovered well in the eight to nine years since the earthquakes, we can do better. I suppose in a nutshell it's optimising our potential."

With 13 in the running it's the highest number of candidates since 2010.