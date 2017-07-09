Thirteen arrests over Lions tour, two last night attempting to break onto Eden Park pitch

There were 13 arrests over the 10 matches played around the country during the All Blacks and Lions series, police say.

All Black Ngani Laumape is hugged by Jordie Barrett after diving over to score the first try during the third and final match between the Lions and All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland. Source: Photosport

The vast majority of fans at Eden Park for the third test last night were well behaved, but three were arrested, two of whom tried to get on the pitch.

They've been charged under the Major Events Management Act, and the maximum penalty for pitch invasion of up to three months' jail or a $5000 fine.

"The crowd was a bit subdued, and there was probably a quieter exit than normal, I suppose due to the result," Inspector Peter Gibson said.

Fans "embraced" the spirit of the series, Superintendent Sandra Manderson said.