Thirteen arrested in South Canterbury meth busts

Thirteen people have been arrested in South Canterbury meth busts.
Police say they executed 22 search warrants at multiple addresses between Temuka and Oamaru over the past two days as part of Operation Gypsy.
According to police, over $10,000 in cash was recovered as well as ammunition, a taser, cannabis plants and 103 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $60,00.
A clandestine laboratory was also located along with three cannabis grow operations.
Police say 62 charges were filed in relation to methamphetamine and firearms offences.
“Methamphetamine is a poison in our society and we will pursue anyone involved in its sale and supply.
"We believe Operation Gipsy will cause significant disruption to its distribution in the South Canterbury area,” said Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin.