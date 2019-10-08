Thirteen arrested in South Canterbury meth busts

Thirteen people have been arrested in South Canterbury meth busts.

A file image of two "point bags" - typically used to store small quantities of powdered drugs like methamphetamine. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they executed 22 search warrants at multiple addresses between Temuka and Oamaru over the past two days as part of Operation Gypsy.

According to police, over $10,000 in cash was recovered as well as ammunition, a taser, cannabis plants and 103 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $60,00.

A clandestine laboratory was also located along with three cannabis grow operations.

Police say 62 charges were filed in relation to methamphetamine and firearms offences.

“Methamphetamine is a poison in our society and we will pursue anyone involved in its sale and supply.