 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Third trials 'unusual' says former judge as police move to put Rewa before court again

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A former District Court judge says a third trial, such as the one police are seeking for Malcolm Rewa, is rare.

It follows a Privy Council ruling two years ago clearing Teina Pora of the murder.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police will attempt to try serial rapist Rewa a third time for the murder of Auckland woman Susan Burdett in 1992.

The move follows a Privy Council ruling two years ago clearing Teina Pora of the murder for which he served 21 years in prison.  

Former District Court judge Roy Wade says a third trial is "unusual but not unprecedented".

Twenty two years ago, Wellington businessman John Barlow was convicted at a third trial of murdering father and son Eugene and Gene Thomas after two previous juries couldn't decide.

But the Rewa case is different.

"The Solicitor-General specifically granted a stay of proceedings. And so he has to apply now to the High Court to lift that stay of proceedings," Mr Wade said.

So why have police changed their mind?

What they could never account for was the fact Rewa always acted alone, and his was the only DNA found at the murder scene.

They could always point to Teina Pora's confession -  they had their man.

But the Privy Council decision on Pora's innocence changed all that.

And 1 NEWS understands pressure had been mounting on the police in recent months to have another crack at Rewa.

Related

Crime and Justice

03:24
It follows a Privy Council ruling two years ago clearing Teina Pora of the murder.

Malcolm Rewa sex assault victim welcomes police bid to re-try him for murder: 'I'm really pleased' for Susan Burdett's family
01:01
Tim McKinnel is welcoming the police's fresh bid to re-try Rewa over the murder of Susan Burdett.

'It's been a long time coming' - Teina Pora's private investigator welcomes fresh bid to try Malcolm Rewa over Susan Burdett's murder

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
Delray Sanders lost three family members to Cleveland gunman James Henderson, including a pregnant sister.

Video: Murder victim's brother lunges at killer in court because of 'that smirk on your face'

00:08
2
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

03:32
3
The Highlanders captain was out to support Kings High School in the Otago derby with Walter and his wife, Kate.

Watch: King's High, Otago Boys' square off in fierce haka showdown as old boy All Black Ben Smith watches with newborn son

4

Live stream: Breakfast

5

New Zealand prepares for rat explosion of 'biblical proportions' due to warm weather

Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony

Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.


Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


04:04
Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ