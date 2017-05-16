Third trials 'unusual' says former judge as police move to put Rewa before court again

A former District Court judge says a third trial, such as the one police are seeking for Malcolm Rewa, is rare.

Police will attempt to try serial rapist Rewa a third time for the murder of Auckland woman Susan Burdett in 1992.

The move follows a Privy Council ruling two years ago clearing Teina Pora of the murder for which he served 21 years in prison.

Former District Court judge Roy Wade says a third trial is "unusual but not unprecedented".

Twenty two years ago, Wellington businessman John Barlow was convicted at a third trial of murdering father and son Eugene and Gene Thomas after two previous juries couldn't decide.

But the Rewa case is different.

"The Solicitor-General specifically granted a stay of proceedings. And so he has to apply now to the High Court to lift that stay of proceedings," Mr Wade said.

So why have police changed their mind?

What they could never account for was the fact Rewa always acted alone, and his was the only DNA found at the murder scene.

They could always point to Teina Pora's confession - they had their man.

But the Privy Council decision on Pora's innocence changed all that.