Third tramper missing in Mt Aspiring National Park after intense flooding in area

Police have confirmed to 1 NEWS they're now looking for a missing tramper in Mt Aspiring National Park, after the death of two others in the area during the weekend.

British woman Stephanie Simpson, 32, is overdue from a hike to the Blue Pools, near Makarora on Saturday.

Friends and family say they've been unable to contact her since Friday afternoon.

She didn't turn up to work this morning in Wānaka, sparking a missing person's report.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they will be conducting a helicopter search of the area this evening and a ground search will resume at some point tomorrow morning.

It follows the death of two other trampers in the area after last week's devastating floods.

Two bodies were found in Makarora River on Friday and Saturday, of a man and woman who are believed to have been travelling together.

Severe weather in the South Island last week damaged 75 tracks in Fiordland, including the famous Routeburn track, and has prompted warnings about staying safe when hiking near rivers after heavy rainfall.

