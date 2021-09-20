Third student in upper Hauraki’s Mangatangi School tests Covid-positive

A new Covid-19 case has been detected in upper Hauraki, more than a week since the last case was detected in the region.

Mangatangi School on the Hauraki Plains. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the case was a student at Mangatangi School — the third student to contract the virus at that school.

The student tested positive at their day 11 test after becoming symptomatic. They had been isolating at home for the past 10 days, Bloomfield said.

“As this case has been in isolation at home the risk of spread is currently regarded as low. The student is transferring to a quarantine facility in Auckland with a family member.”

He said the case was one of 98 people connected to the school who have now been tested at day 12. Of those tests, 96 have returned negative results and one has tested positive (the student). A remaining outstanding test is expected on Thursday.

“A small number of household contacts of the student are being followed up by the public health staff today,” he said.

The upper Hauraki region was put on high alert on September 21 after a remand prisoner and three of his household contacts tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, the area was put in a bespoke Alert Level 3 arrangement for just under a week.