 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Third storm in a week to hit south and central New Zealand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Another decent storm is due to hit the country tonight and into Wednesday - the third patch of rough weather in a week.

A severe weather warning is in place for much of the South Island

A severe weather warning is in place for much of the South Island.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService is warning that some heavy rain is on the way from Tuesday evening for parts of Fiordland and the West Coast.

Overnight Tuesday, gales gusting up to 130km/h are due to move from Fiordland into Otago, Canterbury and Southland.

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

The severe gales are also due to move up towards Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa early on Wednesday.

A weather watch has been issued for the rainfall in the Otago Headwaters, Canterbury Headwaters, the Buller and Westland ranges north of Otira and the Tararua range, with extended periods of heavy rain forecast.

For the latest weather for your region click here

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

Video: Gang of masked youths tag Auckland train as passengers watch - but it won't last long, says AT

2
A severe weather warning is in place for much of the South Island

Third storm in a week to hit south and central New Zealand

00:28
3
President Donald Trump gestures during his meeting with labor leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump signals NZ could be offered bilateral free trade deal with the US

00:51
4
Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands as the star was pressed on why she would need a wild card to make the trip.

'It's better we stop here': Awkward moment as Nadal jokes his girlfriend got 'wild card' to Aussie Open

5
Damage to an Auckland Transport bus after it hit an awning on Symonds Street.

'It was pretty gnarly' - Double decker bus hits shop awning during Auckland commute

An image of the inauguration of President Donald Trump is displayed, left, as White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks at the White House, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Live stream: Donald Trump's press secretary fronts media pack after lambasting them

White House press secretary Sean Spicer gives the administration's first official briefing.

01:03
The Labour leader is put on the spot about whether Labour will offer a housing subsidy for public service workers in the City of Sails.

Auckland housing costs are 'out of control' says Andrew Little - but what can be done about it?

Little is put on the spot about whether Labour will offer a housing subsidy for public service workers in Auckland.

00:45
Mind Over Money with Nigel Latta will explore our relationship with the all-important dollar.

Nigel Latta to front innovative series looking at New Zealanders and their relationship with money

Mind Over Money with Nigel Latta debuts on TVNZ 1 next month.

01:57
This skeletal show-stopper is built from more than 250 bits of wood and is part of the biennial sculpture exhibition.

Ambitious sculpture brought to life on Waiheke Island for popular festival

The 16 metre long 'Gateway' is built from 255 pieces of laminated pine.

00:29
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

The hosts won by nine wickets after bowling out the entire Bangladesh line up today for just 173 runs.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ