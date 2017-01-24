Third storm in a week to hit south and central New Zealand

Another decent storm is due to hit the country tonight and into Wednesday - the third patch of rough weather in a week.

A severe weather warning is in place for much of the South Island. Source: 1 NEWS

MetService is warning that some heavy rain is on the way from Tuesday evening for parts of Fiordland and the West Coast.

Overnight Tuesday, gales gusting up to 130km/h are due to move from Fiordland into Otago, Canterbury and Southland.

The severe gales are also due to move up towards Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa early on Wednesday.

A weather watch has been issued for the rainfall in the Otago Headwaters, Canterbury Headwaters, the Buller and Westland ranges north of Otira and the Tararua range, with extended periods of heavy rain forecast.