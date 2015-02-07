TODAY |

A third of small freight operators may disappear due to carbon targets — report

Source: 

Further consolidation is expected in the road freight industry as small firms struggle to meet decarbonisation targets on their own.

By Nona Pelletier of rnz.co.nz

An industry report from Westpac New Zealand indicates the key to meeting carbon targets is to improve operational efficiencies, which would likely leave the road freight industry with far fewer than the 4700 firms currently in business.

"Reducing fossil fuel consumption and minimising the carbon content of fuel used is easier said than done," Westpac industry economist Paul Clark said, adding it would require a significant investment, which would be beyond the reach of small operators who operate on razor-thin margins.

"Technologies can help to some extent, but most are either immature or the associated infrastructure is lacking."

Clark said most road freight operators were not well positioned to make the necessary changes, and expected at least a third of them would disappear or be consolidated into larger firms.

"This is an industry full of small owner-operators. Even during the best of times, competition is cut-throat, and in a marketplace where price is king, margins are tight.

"With most operators focused on keeping their heads above water, investment in lower-emission vehicles is hardly front of mind."

He said the conditions were not good for decarbonisation or for achieving operating efficiencies, which would add further pressure on margins.

"Over time that's likely to be unsustainable, leading to consolidation in the industry."

Clark said the Government could help the road freight sector to decarbonise by offering incentives.

"It could also look to quicken the pace of consolidation in the industry by driving up the price of carbon through limits imposed on carbon credits traded within the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme."

In any case, he said it would likely take a decade before there was a significant change in the size and shape of the industry.

New Zealand
Environment
Business
Transport
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:01
Five NZ club players, and four Samoa-based players named in Manu Samoa squad
2
One of two men charged over South Auckland fatal shooting blows kisses in courtroom at first appearance
3
Family of BBC radio presenter who died say she had blood clots after first AstraZeneca jab
4
Mike King lashes out at Ministry of Health over 'broken' mental health system
5
Horror week on NZ roads as death toll rises to seven with crash at busy Christchurch intersection
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:17

Two men charged with murder of man in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu on Sunday
00:25

'As gloomy as it gets' — One in five Kiwis think it’s a bad time to buy a house, new data suggests
01:51

Police name father who died in Coatesville house fire; Givealittle page set up for family

Morning Briefing May 28: Race to trace returnees in bubble's biggest test