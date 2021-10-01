Third person in a week with Covid presents at Middlemore Hospital

Another person has tested positive for Covid-19 at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital after a trip to the emergency department on Friday night, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday.
This latest person to present at Middlemore with Covid-19 comes after two people with the virus came to the hospital on Wednesday night.
Friday night's case was admitted into the ED on an unrelated issue but was swabbed for the virus after staff noticed they were displaying Covid-like symptoms, despite answering no to all screening questions.
They were then transferred to a dedicated Covid-19 isolation ward at the hospital.
The Ministry of Health confirmed that the patient had been wearing a mask at all times and staff that interacted with them were in appropriate PPE gear.
As a result, no staff members from Middlemore Hospital have been stood down.
Counties Manukau DHB's infection prevention and control team are working alongside the Auckland Regional Public Health Service to track down any potential contacts.
The news comes after 27 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the community on Saturday, 14 were household contacts, eight are known contacts and five are under investigation.