TODAY |

Third person in a week with Covid presents at Middlemore Hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

Another person has tested positive for Covid-19 at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital after a trip to the emergency department on Friday night, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday.

Middlemore Hospital in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

This latest person to present at Middlemore with Covid-19 comes after two people with the virus came to the hospital on Wednesday night. 

Friday night's case was admitted into the ED on an unrelated issue but was swabbed for the virus after staff noticed they were displaying Covid-like symptoms, despite answering no to all screening questions. 

They were then transferred to a dedicated Covid-19 isolation ward at the hospital. 

READ MORE
Low risk to public after Middlemore Covid cases - Sio

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the patient had been wearing a mask at all times and staff that interacted with them were in appropriate PPE gear. 

As a result, no staff members from Middlemore Hospital have been stood down. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Both the Finance Minister and Director of Public Health said given its location, it’s to be expected there are positive cases emerging at Middlemore. Source: 1 NEWS

Counties Manukau DHB's infection prevention and control team are working alongside the Auckland Regional Public Health Service to track down any potential contacts. 

The news comes after 27 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the community on Saturday, 14 were household contacts, eight are known contacts and five are under investigation. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Brian Tamaki's anti-lockdown rally draws large Auckland crowd
2
27 new Covid-19 cases in Delta outbreak today
3
US Postal Service suspends mail deliveries to NZ
4
'Missing' man joins search party after drinking session, not realising he was target
5
Princess Beatrice reveals newborn daughter's name
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cop injured after being hit by dirt bike in Palmerston North

One-off visas offer 'pleasant surprise' in Canterbury

Victoria workers face Covid-19 vaccine ultimatum

Govt scraps Auckland's $785m bridge cycleway