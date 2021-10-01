Third person in a week with Covid presents at Middlemore Hospital

Another person has tested positive for Covid-19 at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital after a trip to the emergency department on Friday night, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Saturday.

Middlemore Hospital in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

This latest person to present at Middlemore with Covid-19 comes after two people with the virus came to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Friday night's case was admitted into the ED on an unrelated issue but was swabbed for the virus after staff noticed they were displaying Covid-like symptoms, despite answering no to all screening questions.

They were then transferred to a dedicated Covid-19 isolation ward at the hospital.

READ MORE Low risk to public after Middlemore Covid cases - Sio

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the patient had been wearing a mask at all times and staff that interacted with them were in appropriate PPE gear.

As a result, no staff members from Middlemore Hospital have been stood down.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Counties Manukau DHB's infection prevention and control team are working alongside the Auckland Regional Public Health Service to track down any potential contacts.