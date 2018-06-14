TODAY |

Third person drowns in 24 hours after Lake Taupō death

Source:  1 NEWS

A third person has drowned in the last 24 hours after a death this evening at Lake Taupō.

Lake Taupō. Source: Luke Appleby

Police say they were called to a water incident at Two Mile Bay, Lake Taupō, just after 6pm.

"Sadly attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful and they have died at the scene," police told 1 NEWS.

It comes after the body of a missing man was recovered from Waikato's Lake Arapuni this afternoon.

Police say they received a report about at 8.25 last night that a man had gone into the water and had not surfaced.

"A search was initiated last night, however the man was not located.

"The Police National Dive Squad conducted a search today and the body was recovered this afternoon."

Another person died at Lake Puketi south of Auckland this morning.

Emergency services were called to the lake just before 11am to a reported drowning.

One person died at the scene while another person is in a moderate condition following the incident.

