Third person charged over death of Jasmine Wilson in Whanganui as homicide investigation continues



Police conducting the homicide investigation into the death of Jasmine Wilson in Whanganui have made a third arrest.

In a statement today police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to injure, and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow.

Authorities earlier said Ms Wilson, aged 30, was dropped at Whanganui Hospital on July 31 with the severe injuries that led to her death two days later.

Eearlier this month two other people - a man and a woman - were charged over Ms Wilson's death

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about Ms Wilson's death to come forward.