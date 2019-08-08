TODAY |

Third person charged over death of Jasmine Wilson in Whanganui as homicide investigation continues

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice


Police conducting the homicide investigation into the death of Jasmine Wilson in Whanganui have made a third arrest.

In a statement today police say a 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to injure, and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow.

Authorities earlier said Ms Wilson, aged 30, was dropped at Whanganui Hospital on July 31 with the severe injuries that led to her death two days later.

Eearlier this month two other people - a man and a woman - were charged over Ms Wilson's death 

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about Ms Wilson's death to come forward.

Anyone who can help is urged to call Police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

Jasmine Tamara Wilson Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The NZ side gave their customary sign of respect to another retiring champion.
'They're very respectful the Warriors' - Retiring Paul Gallen emotional after NZ side's gesture
2
Mothers and children from the West Coast Christian community Gloriavale
Family who fled Gloriavale desperate for work and place to live
3
The Silver Ferns were honoured a month on from their victory in Liverpool.
Silver Ferns honoured with reception at Parliament for World Cup triumph
4
Simon Bridges also vowed to repeal 100 regulations in the party’s first six months if brought back into power.
National pledge to 'set a bonfire' on regulations
5
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:18
The Department of Conservation joined Japan and China in opposing the measure.

Mako sharks set for more protection in NZ waters despite Government voting against proposal
The study of more than 1.4 million high school students found cannabis use fell after legalisation.

Two men granted bail after raid on Wellington cannabis club

Man caught in Dunedin driving three times legal limit with child in car - police
00:16
He recently retired as mayor of Gisborne.

Meng Foon welcomed into role as Race Relations Commissioner with pōwhiri