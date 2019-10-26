TODAY |

Third person charged over 1995 murder of Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore

A third person has today been charged with the murder of Angela Maree Blackmoore.

Ms Blackmoore was 21-years-old when she died after being viciously assaulted at her home in Wainoni, Christchurch on 17 August 1995.

Two people, a man and a woman in their 40s, were charged with her murder last October following a renewed appeal for information.

The man has since pleaded guilty to her murder and is awaiting sentence.

Today, police say detectives have arrested a 47-year-old man who is due to appear in Queenstown District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

As this remains before the courts, police say they are not in a position to make any further comment.

