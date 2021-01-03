Third person charged with murder of Christchurch man

Another person has been arrested and charged in relation to the murder of a Christchurch man on New Year’s Day.

Police search Mongols MC headquarters in Burnham as part of the investigation into the murder of Christchurch man Kane Wayman. Source: 1 NEWS

Kane Wayman, 46, was dropped off at Christchurch Hospital on Friday morning with critical injuries, which he died from a short time later.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Southland yesterday and is set to appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

He is the third person to be charged with the murder after a man and a woman, both 24, appeared in the Christchurch District Court yesterday.

The investigation into Wayman’s death is ongoing as scene examinations across two addresses continues.