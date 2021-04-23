Third person arrested after Auckland hotel shooting, hunt for gang member still on

A third person linked to a gang member sought following a shooting at an Auckland luxury hotel last month has been arrested and charged.

Hone Reihana. Source: New Zealand Police

Police were called to the scene of the Sofitel Hotel on April 15 following reports shots were fired amid a gang conflict.

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Hone Reihana, 27, also known as Hone Hawira - a patched Head Hunter gang member - over the incident.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation to locate Reihana in West Auckland this afternoon.

He has been charged with being an accessory after the fact and is scheduled to appear in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

It follows the arrest of two other people in relation to the investigation in Northland last weekend.

Anyone with sightings of Reihana is asked to contact 111. Police say he should not be approached.

Information can be provided direct to the inquiry team on 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.