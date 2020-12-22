TODAY |

Third man dies while facing historic sex abuse charges linked to Auckland school; second death this week

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
A third man facing historial sex abuse charges linked to Auckland's Dilworth School has died. 

The 70-year-old Palmerston North man, who's name is suppressed, is alleged to have offended against three boys under the age of 16 in the early 1970s.

He was one of nine men charged in connection to the boys’ boarding school as a result of the police investigation, Operation Beverley.

The Auckland school is at the centre of an ongoing investigation into historical abuse. Source: 1 NEWS

He was set to go to trial next year alongside other former Dilworth staff members, including Rex McIntosh, who's also died in the past week.

The first of the group to die was former scout master at the school, Richard Galloway.

He died in November, aged 69.

A police spokesperson said today they are aware that a man charged as part of Operation Beverly has died.

"As a consequence, any charges he faced will be withdrawn in due course," the spokesperson said. "We are unable to comment further at this time."

