Third man charged over 2016 death of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley

A third person has been arrested and charged over the death of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley in 2016.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 28-year-old man was arrested in Whanganui last night.

Police say he's been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary with a weapon and one count of assault with intent to rob.

He appeared in the Whanganui District Court this morning.

Ms Tolley was brutally killed in her Upper Hutt home in December 2016.

After over three-years investigating, Detective Inspector Scott Miller says the latest arrest was a good result.

“Police continue to pursue the outstanding offenders with further investigation phases in place, we are still talking to members of the Upper Hutt community and will continue to do so.”

In September, 2019 a 27-year-old man was charged with Ms Tolley's murder.

Later that year in December another 27-year-old man was arrested in Auckland in connection to Ms Tolley's death. He was charged with two counts of assault with intent to rob, and one of aggravated burglary.