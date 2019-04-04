Third Easter road fatality following crash on SH 30 near Tokoroa

A person has died following a crash near Tokoroa today.

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highways 30 and 32 near Whakamaru at about midday.

The crash involved two vehicles. The driver of one of them died at the scene.

Police say no-one else was injured.

The road remains closed around the crash scene and motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

The fatality is the third this weekend, after two were recorded yesterday in the Waikato region.