Third defence force worker contracts Covid-19 after having lunch with colleague at Wellington restaurant

A third person, a civilian with the New Zealand Defence Force, has contracted coronavirus.

At an impromptu media stand up today, Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there are now three people connected to the November quarantine cluster Cases A, B and C - all NZDF employees.

This latest infected person - Case C - dined at a central Wellington restaurant with a person (Case B) who contracted Covid-19 from an enlisted colleague in Auckland who worked at a managed isolation facility (Case A). 

Case A and B had a meeting together on Wednesday last week before case B travelled back home from Auckland to Wellington.

Today’s new case C was part of a lunch outing with case B at Little Penang Restaurant in Wellington on Friday.

Dr Bloomfield said case C is a civilian New Zealand Defence worker and a close contact of case B.

Case C developed symptoms on Saturday, and isolated at home after having a Covid test. This test returned negative however, they were moved to quarantine as a precaution on Tuesday. A subsequent test yesterday returned a positive result.

Covid-19 case's visit to Wellington restaurant a 'wake up call for everybody', owner says

Push notifications were sent out on Sunday for Little Penang The Terrace, visited by Case B and Case C. Anyone who visited the restaurant between 1pm and 4pm on Friday should have a test if they feel symptomatic.

Household contacts for Case C are in isolation and have returned negative results.

All identified close contacts of the new case are isolating.

All close contacts of Case B, other than Case C, have returned a negative test result.

Dr Bloomfield said today he is urging anyone who visited Little Penang last Friday to be aware of symptoms and isolate and have a test if they get sick. 

"Our thoughts are with these three and our other people who have Covid-19 infections," Dr Bloomfield said. 

