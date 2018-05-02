 

Third arrest in suspected gang related Mangere shooting case

A third man has been arrested in relation to a fatal shooting in Mangere last week.

Epalahame Tu'uheava, 28, died in the shooting on Greenwood Road.

Police said a 25-year-old man had been charged with his murder and the attempted murder of his wife.

He shared the charge with two other men arrested yesterday.

The man is set to appear in Manukau District Court today.

Last week gang connections to Mr Tu'uheava were uncovered by 1 NEWS.

A woman was also left seriously hurt after the May 1 incident.
Sources told 1 NEWS that the victim had been warned that a hit had been ordered on him by another gang in Australia.

Word on the street was that the two Tongans flew from Australia to New Zealand to execute him.

Today police have appealed for those that have inside information to come forward.

"We urge them to do the right thing and contact police. Any information will be treated in strict confidence," Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua said today.

