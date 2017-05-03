 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


'I think we are going to see carnage between NZME and Fairfax now'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Newsroom co-editor Mark Jennings says NZME and Fairfax will be in a "fight to the death", now the Commerce Commission has turned down their merger application.

"Both sides will chop out costs, I think we will see lots of journalists go," he said.

Newsroom co-editor Mark Jennings says NZME and Fairfax will be in a 'fight to the death', now the Commerce Commission has turned down their merger application.
Source: 1 NEWS

But the former head of news at TV3 doesn't believe the Commerce Commission could have made any other decision.

"Weekend newspapers will probably survive, but it's very hard for week day editions," he told 1 NEWS.

Announcing the decision today, Dr Mark Berry of the Commission said the competition in the media environment would be lessened and the benefit to the public was not high enough to proceed.

"We accept there is a real chance the merger could extend the lifespan of some newspapers and lead to significant cost savings anywhere between $40 million to around $200 million over five years," he said in a release.

All eyes are now on the next moves from NZME and Fairfax after a merger was rejected.
Source: 1 NEWS

TVNZ CEO Kevin Kenrick says he was unsurprised by the Commerce Commission decision. 

He said it was a difficult and very significant decision which will leave some questioning whether it was right, and will leave media companies looking at alternative ways to stay buoyant.

"The Commerce Commission is in a really tough position, they've got to form a view on the industry, they've got to forecast what the future of that industry is, they've got to make their decision," Mr Kenrick said.

Related

Auckland

Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:40
2
The St Kentigern star has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between rugby and league clubs – it’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Schoolboy prodigy Etene Nanai's unparalleled speed, strength has him in Warriors, Chiefs tug-of-war

00:44
3
Footage shows quick-working bike thieves in action on a busy Newmarket road.

Watch: Gone in six seconds! Bike thieves at work on popular Auckland city road in daylight - who are they?

4

Lockdown at Auckland school lifted after police swoop on area in hunt for bank robber

5
A screenshot of first lady Melania Trump's Twitter account showing the tweets she had liked.

Melania Trump's worrying Twitter like gets heads turning

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.

01:41
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

Our former PM was happy for us to follow him around as he chatted to anyone who wanted a word, before talking with Hilary Barry on-air.

00:30
Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.

Court told of moment childcare worker allegedly revealed she'd washed child's mouth with soap

Lynn Abraham is accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in 11 separate incidents.

Unemployment fell from six to five per cent in three months to December, but many workers are trapped in the wrong jobs.

Construction boom helps unemployment rate fall back under five per cent

However, it isn't all good news as annual wage inflation remained flat.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ