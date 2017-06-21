Think twice about pulling your child out of class for holidays, it could 'disrupt rhythm of schooling' warns expert

An education expert is concerned with the number of children being taken out of school to go on family holidays each year

Figures show 36,000 children took time off school in just one term last year in order to go on holiday.

Joseph Driessen from Education Answers says parents risk "disrupting the rhythm of schooling" and missing school can leave a gap in children's knowledge.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today Mr Driessen says the impact would be a lot worse if the child was in a "critical time or a critical year" of school.

Hes says some parents feel they don't have a choice as flights are too expensive in the school holidays.