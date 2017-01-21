 

'I think it's extraordinary' – Hillary's Hut restored to original condition

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

Ten conservators spent 6000 hours over three cold months restoring the famous Antarctic landmark
Source: 1 NEWS

Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.

Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

The restoration work is completed 60 years to the day since the NZ flag was raised for the first time at Scott Base.


 
