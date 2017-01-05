 

'I think it's definitely getting worse' - housing crisis forcing kids to jump from school to school

Barbara Dreaver 

There are growing concerns the number of homeless kids moving from school to school - or not going at all - could increase this year.

Schools in low income areas like South Auckland say they’re particularly impacted.
Schools in South Auckland say they are having trouble with the issue as the housing shortage forces families into temporary accommodation.

The Thorpes are one such family, living in a changeable and uncertain world going from cars, to garages to motels, and it's sometimes just too difficult to get their grandchildren, who they care for, to school.

"We feel inadequate - I feel that I've let them down ... it's hard," Janice Winiata-Thorpe says.

The family is forced to live in what are often quite rough areas.

"We've had stabbings here - a couple went to hospital, now one is free, one is in prison ... we've had fights here with gangs in the front area," she says.

In 2015 there were more than 3500 pupils in New Zealand who shifted schools more than twice, and while that number has remained steady of recent years, some schools in low socio-economic areas say their numbers are increasing.

Clendon Park Primary School principal Sue Dawson is feeling the impact, with 45 per cent of its roll made up of transient children, and a staff member devoted full-time to enrolments and transfers.

"Accommodation is very, very short in this community ... I know because I visited homes that there can be up to three or four families living on one property - living in the garage," Ms Dawson says.

"I think it's definitely getting worse - our rate has climbed one per cent every year."

Those who work with South Auckland's most vulnerable, like Mangere budgeting advisor Darryl Evans, say lack of housing is taking its toll on families.

"I am putting my stake in the ground and saying this is as bad as I've seen it - and I don't see it getting better any time soon," Mr Evans says.

"It's just not acceptable that pensioners are stuck in a motel room in Manurewa where they feel unsafe."

