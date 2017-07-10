'Things are pretty bad for families' - KidsCan charity unable to keep up with massive demand

More than 4,000 Kiwi kids are in urgent need of food, clothing and basic health products from the charity KidsCan.

It's the highest wait list the organisation has had since they launched in 2005 and they can't keep up with the growing demand.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today KidsCan CEO Julie Chapman puts the high wait list down to school recognising children are more in need in the winter months.

"Five-years-ago, 11 per cent of a school roll would need food, that's now 21 per cent," she said.

"We're feeding 26,000 children a week across New Zealand, so things are pretty bad for families."

She says housing costs, food costs, and life circumstances such as job losses or relationship break-ups influence the high numbers of those in need.

Ms Chapman said the Government were starting to invest in the area, but thought the lifting of low-income wages and tax-breaks could greatly benefit families.