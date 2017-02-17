 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Thimble tossed! Game piece voted out of Monopoly board game

Associated Press

You can still pass "Go" and collect $200 on the Monopoly board, but you soon won't be able to do it with the thimble game piece.

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2013 file photo, the thimble game piece, left, sits among other Monopoly tokens at Hasbro Inc., headquarters in Pawtucket, R.I. The thimble will no longer be a game piece in Monopoly, rejected in 2017 in a campaign to determine the tokens for the next generation of the game.

The thimble will no longer be a game piece in Monopoly.

Source: Associated Press

Voters have rejected the thimble, an integral part of the game since being added to Monopoly in 1935.

The move is part of a campaign to select the next generation of game pieces.

Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version.

Hasbro Inc. is holding a worldwide contest to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the American version of the property acquisition game, based on the real streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Monopoly: Auckland Edition

Source: 1 NEWS

Winners will be announced March 19, and will be included in games hitting shelves this August.

loading error

refresh

