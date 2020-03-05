Thieves steal water from fire hydrants amid drought conditions in Dannevirke

Unauthorised tankers have been caught stealing water from fire hydrants in Dannevirke as the area faces heavy restrictions amid near drought conditions.

A New Zealand fire hydrant Source: Flickr

The Tararua District Council says the area is currently experiencing a critical water shortage, with the worst impacted towns being Dannevirke and Norsewood.

The council took to their Facebook page to ask for community help track down the tanker.

"It has come to our attention that unauthorised tankers are collecting water from fire hydrants in Dannevirke. This is strictly prohibited. If residents see tankers withdrawing water, Council asks you please record the name of the tanker and license plate. Please report these incidents to council," the post said.

Dannevirke's reservoir has reached an all-time low, resulting in having to supplement the town's water supply with water from rivers over the past three months.

Dannevirke's reservoir. Source: Tararua District Council.

Without significant rainfall expected in the next month, the Tamaki River is likely to drop significantly making it unable to support the demand, this would likely mean Dannevirke will be limited to essential water use only.

Preparations are being made as part of their contingency plans to bring water down to the area by train from Palmerston North if the area reaches further restrictions which would limit water to cooking, drinking and personal hygiene.