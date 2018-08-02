Thieves steal Swedish Crown jewels in brazen daylight robbery

Erica Wood
1 NEWS Producer
Photographs of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her partner Clarke Gayford and their baby Neve have been released today.
It comes as Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave finishes and she returns to the country's top job.
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters finished his time as Acting Prime Minister yesterday, flying to Singapore for duties as Foreign Minister.
Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford was born on Thursday, June 21 at 4.45pm, weighing 3.31kg.
The family is heading to Wellington from Auckland this weekend to settle into Premier House.
Controversial far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux touched down in New Zealand last night.
Promoters sent out a photograph showing the pair posing under traditional Māori carvings in the Auckland Airport international arrivals hall.
The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by the Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.
They have managed to book an undisclosed private venue to hold their speaking rally and are due to speak tomorrow evening.