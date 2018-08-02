 

Thieves steal Swedish Crown jewels in brazen daylight robbery

A massive manhunt is underway to find the priceless items. Source: 1 NEWS
Pictures: Family photos of Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and Neve show proud parents on PM's first day back

Politics

Photographs of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her partner Clarke Gayford and their baby Neve have been released today. 

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

It comes as Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave finishes and she returns to the country's top job. 

Watch: Jacinda Ardern talks about her time off with baby Neve, Winston Peters at the helm

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters finished his time as Acting Prime Minister yesterday, flying to Singapore for duties as Foreign Minister. 

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford was born on Thursday, June 21 at 4.45pm, weighing 3.31kg.

The family is heading to Wellington from Auckland this weekend to settle into Premier House.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED
Controversial alt-right Canadian pair strike a pose as they land in NZ

RNZ rnz.co.nz
New Zealand

Controversial far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux touched down in New Zealand last night.

Promoters sent out a photograph showing the pair posing under traditional Māori carvings in the Auckland Airport international arrivals hall.

The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by the Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.

The Canadian pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race. Source: Sunday

They have managed to book an undisclosed private venue to hold their speaking rally and are due to speak tomorrow evening.

Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux touch down in New Zealand. Source: SUPPLIED
New Zealand