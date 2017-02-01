Thieves steal cellphones in ram raid at Ponsonby store

Source:
Investigations are taking place after a ram raid at a central Auckland Spark store early this morning.
A stolen Subaru Forester was driven through the doors of the store, inside a Countdown supermarket precinct, on Ponsonby's Williamson Avenue just after 4am.
An "unknown amount" of cellphones were stolen.
Investigations are taking place after a ram raid at a central Auckland Spark store early this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
The stolen car was left at the scene.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news