Thieves make off with Wellington design students' prized e-bike in brazen daylight heist

Andrew Macfarlane
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
A group of Wellington design students have been left frustrated, after a thief made off with their prized custom-made electric bike.

The creation, nicknamed "Cooper", has been a labour of love for the group of fourth year Massey industrial design students.

One of the students, Nathaniel Castro, told 1 NEWS that the bike was very special.

"It usually sits beside the window 'cos we like to show it off a little," he said.

The creation, nicknamed "Cooper", has been a labour of love for the group of fourth year Massey Industrial Design students. Source: 1 NEWS

It was sitting in the foyer of the design building Monday, when it was swiped about 3 o'clock.

The students say a man and a woman were spotted hanging around the building, scoping their prized creation out, just minutes before making off with it.

"We didn't think that much of them until we were sitting down in class that someone told us someone had got on our bike and driven off," Mr Castro said.

Several of the student initiated pursuit, chasing the thief out of the building, who was fleeing on the bike.

"When it's fully charged we've clocked it at 45 kilometres an hour, on the straight," said Lisa Newman, another one of the designers.

While they were unable to catch the thief, they have alerted police, who are urging anyone with information to come forward.

It's unknown where the bike is now but its designers say it's unique and will be hard for the thief or thieves to sell off.

"We've got the charger, so good luck trying to use the bike without a charger!" Ms Newman said.

A group of Wellington design students are devastated after the $2000 electric-bike was taken on Monday. Source: 1 NEWS
Andrew Macfarlane
