Thief returns puppy inside stolen Hamilton ute to owner

A 10-week-old puppy inside a stolen ute from a Hamilton construction site yesterday has been returned by the thief to its owner.

A 10-week-old brindle staffy pup has been returned to its owner by the thief. Source: Facebook / Waikato Police

The puppy, which was inside a Nissan Nivara ute, was returned to its owner at the Fifth Avenue construction site by the thief just after 2pm, Waikato Police said today on Facebook.

"The sole occupant left the puppy on the footpath before leaving in the stolen vehicle," police said.

Ute stolen with puppy in the back. Source: Supplied

The brindle staffy pup is reported to be well after its ordeal.

read more
Ute stolen in Hamilton with puppy in the back seat

Police are now looking to locate the stolen vehicle and the person involved.

Signage on the ute, registration number FZC996, has now been covered up by the thief.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210701/6647, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

