Thief brandishes knife to steal woman's car in Christchurch

By Katie Todd of rnz.co.nz

A Christchurch man is asking the public to keep an eye out for his daughter's car after it was stolen at knifepoint on Saturday.

Bruce, who didn't want his last name used, said his daughter is very shaken up after the attack at the intersection of Huxley Street and Burlington Street, in Sydenham, shortly before 7am.

He said she needs her silver Toyota ist car to get to her workplace each day, where she looks after elderly people. She has been off work for two days as a result of what happened.

Bruce said his daughter was on the way to work when a woman approached her wearing a red and white bandana and a black leather jacket.

"This girl wrenched open the car door and demanded to be taken somewhere. My daughter said no - and then she showed this big knife," he said.

"She grabbed the car and left my daughter standing in the pouring rain."

Bruce is asking anyone who may have seen the car, registration JWH495, to call the police.

"My daughter just needs her car ... just say where the car is or where it can be picked up and we would be happy. No questions asked."