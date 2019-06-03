TODAY |

Thief brandishes knife to steal woman's car in Christchurch

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

By Katie Todd of rnz.co.nz

A Christchurch man is asking the public to keep an eye out for his daughter's car after it was stolen at knifepoint on Saturday.

Bruce, who didn't want his last name used, said his daughter is very shaken up after the attack at the intersection of Huxley Street and Burlington Street, in Sydenham, shortly before 7am.

He said she needs her silver Toyota ist car to get to her workplace each day, where she looks after elderly people. She has been off work for two days as a result of what happened.

Bruce said his daughter was on the way to work when a woman approached her wearing a red and white bandana and a black leather jacket.

"This girl wrenched open the car door and demanded to be taken somewhere. My daughter said no - and then she showed this big knife," he said.

"She grabbed the car and left my daughter standing in the pouring rain."

Bruce is asking anyone who may have seen the car, registration JWH495, to call the police.

"My daughter just needs her car ... just say where the car is or where it can be picked up and we would be happy. No questions asked."

In a statement, the police urged anyone who saw the vehicle or the offender not to approach, but to call 111 straight away.

A Toyota ist car similar to the one taken by a woman brandishing a large knife.
A Toyota ist car similar to the one taken by a woman brandishing a large knife. Source: Supplied.
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
2
Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
3
The All Blacks' coach says there are a number of candidates playing well.
'It's nice to have multiple choices' – Steve Hansen stays coy on All Blacks' third halfback
4
Ruiz stopped the Brit in his tracks at Madison Square Garden.
Watch: Andy Ruiz stuns the world, knocks out Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champ
5
Outrageous Fortune star nearly fell off horse upon learning of Queen's Birthday honour
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman accused stealing car with toddler inside, frying pan attack in Australia
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Police seek witnesses after cyclist injured in hit and run with ute in Bay of Plenty

Survivor who crossed paths with gunman in latest US mass shooting thought it was a drill

'I completely fell off my chair' - Oscar-winner Fran Walsh recalls learning she'd become a dame