Thick smoke billows as fire rips through Christchurch factory

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze at Gelita NZ.
Christchurch’s Heathcote River is overflowing due to bad weather.

LIVE: Wild weather causes flooding in Christchurch, closes Kaikoura highway, as North Island continues to get battered


Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island with worst yet to come

With temperatures near zero, locals say an upgrade of power poles in the area should not have been planned for the middle of winter.

Thousands without power around the North Island as heavy rain, strong winds lash the country

Two people died and three were seriously injured in the crash at Waimauku, Thursday.

'Drive to the conditions' - Cop's warning as aftermath of double-fatal Auckland crash reveals burnt out ute


Nikki Kaye on old rival Jacinda Ardern

'She's moved into a different league' - National's Nikki Kaye on how the old Jacinda Ardern rivalry has evaporated

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest as wild weather continues to lash parts of the country after a stormy night.

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island with worst yet to come

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.


Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.



 
