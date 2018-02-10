Thick fog blanket means more delays for Wellington Airport flights this morning

Source:
Their are wide-spread delays into and out of Wellington Airport this morning due to low-lying cloud.
Numerous planes have been unable to land at Wellington Airport since yesterday afternoon due to the poor weather conditions and low visibility.
Some Auckland flights to Wellington yesterday had to return to Auckland.
Wellington Airport this morning tweeted that low cloud at at the airport has affected some arriving and departing flights.
Re-bookings for flights are filling up quickly.
Check the current status and further updates of flight information for flights arriving into Wellington today.
