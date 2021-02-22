Thick, black smoke billows from fire at Whakatāne car wreckage yard

Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze at a Whakatāne car wreckage yard this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said firefighters were called to Valley Road at about 11am.

There were reports of explosions heard in the area on social media, but the spokesperson said they were not aware of an explosion.

The fire is now out but crews remain on scene dampening down hot spots.

A fire investigator has been sent, however the blaze is not being treated as suspicious.